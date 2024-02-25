Home

Sports

‘I’m Proud Of The Girls’, Harmanpreet Kaur Speaks On Mumbai Indians’ Consecutive Wins In WPL 2024

‘I’m Proud Of The Girls’, Harmanpreet Kaur Speaks On Mumbai Indians’ Consecutive Wins In WPL 2024

MI defeated GG by 5 wickets to pick up their second consecutive win of the WPL 2024.

Harmanpreet Kaur (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a six to give Mumbai Indians a five-wicket win over Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giant at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 25. This was the defending champions’ second straight win in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League 2024. Amelia Kerr received player of the match for her all-round performance.

Trending Now

The MI skipper Harmanpreet was highly impressed with her team’s performance and praised the girls. She said they have really balanced side and get a boost with the all-rounders in the line-up. “Thank you so much. We have a very balanced side, all the all-rounders, they are representing their country and we told them to go out and enjoy the game. (On Shabnim Ismail) She has been great so far and others are supporting her when she is doing so well, our bowlers are complementing each other very well. Including myself there are nine bowlers,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation.

You may like to read

“I think we are going with the best match-ups, when you have a long bowling lineup, you need to get the match-ups right and I’m proud of the girls. We want the top order to give us a solid start, it’s just the second game and they are understanding the situation and conditions and they will bounce back well,” she added,” she added.

MI won the toss and elected to bowl first and with the help of Amelia Kerr’s four-fer and Shabnim Ismail’s three wickets, Mumbai restricted Gujarat Giants on 126/9 in 20 overs. However, they did not get off to a good start in the chase as well and lost three wickets before the 50-run mark but later a 66-run stand between Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr revived their innings.

Kerr did lose her wicket later on but she did her job perfectly of leading the side to the doorsteps of another great win. Then the skipper hit a six to complete the chase and give MI their second consecutive win of the season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.