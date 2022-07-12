IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022 Fantasy Hints

IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Isle of Man vs Cyprus, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kerava National Cricket Ground, 1:30 PM IST 12th July, Tuesday

Here is the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IM vs CYP Dream11 Team Prediction, IM vs CYP Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IM vs CYP Playing 11s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Isle of Man vs Cyprus, Fantasy Playing Tips –T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier A 2022.

TOSS – The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 Match toss between Isle of Man and Cyprus will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – July 12, 1.30 PM IST



Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground,.

IM vs CYP Dream11 Team

Zeeshan Sarwar, Roman Mazumder (VC), Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Gurpratap Singh (C), Jacob Buttler, Shoaib Ahmad, Qasim Anwar, Waqar Ali, Matthew Ansell.

IM vs CYP Probable Playing XI

Isle of Man: Jacob Butler, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows, Josh Clough, Fraser Clarke, Matthew Ansell (c), George Burrows, Sam Barnett, Dollin Jansen, Kieran Cawte, Carl Hartmann (wk)

Cyprus: Gurpratap Singh (c), Murtaza Yamin, Tejwinder Singh, Roman Mazumder, Rajwinder Brar, BLCS Kumara, Michalis Kyriacou, Neeraj Tiwari, Waqar Ali, Zeeshan Sarwar, Chamal Sadun