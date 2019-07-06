Pakistan vs Bangladesh: So, did he score a fifty or did Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals? No! Then why did Imad Wasim raise his bat after getting dismissed on 43? After Imad was dismissed while walking back towards the dressing-room he raised his bat to the crowd and tat seemed a little confusing. It was a breathtaking knock from Imad and there is no doubt about it. He smashed 43 off 26 balls which was necessary for Pakistan at the backend. Pakistan won the match but could not make the semis.

Here is the video of the bizarre event that transpired during the match:

“We played very good cricket in the last four matches, but unfortunately we couldn’t qualify. Only the one match against West Indies cost us the whole tournament, but the way the boys responded after the India match was honestly commendable. The way we started the combination was not great, but when Shaheen Shah and Haris Sohail came in, I think we were a settled unit. We need to sit down together, and do lots of work – we have almost two months off,” said Sarfaraz after the win.

Meanwhile, Pakistan veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement bringing an end to a 19-year-old career. Malik apparently had made up his mind long back and had chosen the last match as the occasion. In an emotional retirement speech, Malik said that he felt sad that he was going to stop playing the format he loved. On the other hand, he emphasised that he can now focus more on T20 cricket and the fact that he would get to spend more time with his family. He thanked his fans for the support they have given him all these years.