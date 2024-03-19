Home

Sports

Imad Wasim SMOKING After Islamabad United Win PSL 2024 Title Creates Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Imad Wasim SMOKING After Islamabad United Win PSL 2024 Title Creates Controversy; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

PSL 2024: While everyone was praising Wasim, he did something that got him negative attention as well.

Imad Wasim Smoking

Karachi: It was a night to remember for Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United, who went on to clinch PSL 2024 on Monday with a win over Multan Sultans. Imad Wasim was the star performer for the Islamabad side as he picked up five wickets in his quota of four overs conceding 23 runs. With five wickets in the summit clash, Wasim became the first-ever to do so. While everyone was praising Wasim, he did something that got him negative attention as well. Wasim was spotted smoking inside the dressing-room after the match was over. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Imad Wasim smoking in dressing Room during PSL final

Pakistan Sutta league 😭😭pic.twitter.com/nNt3vv669R — Vaibhav Hatwal ◟̽◞̽ 🤧 (@vaibhav_hatwal) March 18, 2024

Thanks to his brilliant spell, Wasim also bagged the player of the match. Claiming that he did not know this will turn out to be his best-ever tournament, Wasim admitted it was a new experience for him to pick up five wickets in the final.

“Didn’t know that it would go on to be the best ever tournament. Just wanted to have an impact in the team’s win. It was a new experience – taking five wickets in the final. Took lesson that we should’ve finished it one over earlier. I’m happy playing cricket. Trying my utmost to contribute for the team. 4-5 years of cricket left in me,” Wasim said.

In recent times, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell was seen smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.