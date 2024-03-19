Home

Sports

Imad Wasim To Feature In T20 World Cup? PCB Urges All-Rounder To Reconsider Retirement After PSL Performance

Imad Wasim To Feature In T20 World Cup? PCB Urges All-Rounder To Reconsider Retirement After PSL Performance

Imad announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023.

Imad Wasim To Feature In T20 World Cup? PCB Urges All-Rounder To Reconsider Retirement After PSL Performance

New Delhi: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been asked by the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider his retirement from international cricket and play the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June in USA and West Indies.

Imad had a birilliant season of PSL. He helped Islamabad United to a third Pakistan Super League (PSL) title. He picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict Multan Sultans to 159/9 and then returning later in the match to guide the run chase home with an unbeaten 19*.

This was the third match where Imad was the standout performer for his team. In Eliminator 1 against Quetta Gladiators, the left-handed player claimed three crucial wickets, followed by another impressive display in Eliminator 2 against Peshawar Zalmi, where he scored an unbeaten 59.

Imad announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023. But Pakistan Test captain and Islamabad United teammate Shadab Khan has contacted Imad, hoping he’ll compete in this year’s 20-over marquee event.

“I want to, in fact, when Imad made the decision, I had also talked to him that I didn’t want him to leave,” Shadab was quoted by ICC. “Because Pakistan needs players like him. God willing, if there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the World Cup is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in CPL (Caribbean Premier League), Pakistan definitely needs him,” he added.

Despite not featuring in a T20I for Pakistan since his two-wicket haul against New Zealand in Rawalpindi in April last year, Imad has left the possibility open for a potential recall if skipper Shaheen Afridi decides to request his return.

“I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that,” Imad said. “Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.