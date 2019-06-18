India vs Pakistan: India captain got among the runs and send Pakistan on a leather chase at Old Trafford as he smashed a brilliant 77 off 65 balls. He also stitched a crucial 98-run stand with Rohit Sharma, who went on to bring up his 24th ODI ton. During the match, Imad Wasim got into a light banter with the Indian captain who was completing a run. Imad had his hands folded and his expression suggested that ‘please spare us’. It cannot be confirmed what was it all about. A fan has taken to Twitter and posted the moment and it should be a treat for Kohli fans.

Meanwhile, India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) to maintain their unbeaten record against arch-rivals in World Cup history. Pakistan has not been able to beat in seven attempts.

India also kept their winning streak in the ongoing tournament going as Rohit Sharma bagged the Man of the Match.

“It is going really nicely at the moment. Kuldeep was brilliant, those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. They were thinking that he would go out of the attack sooner rather than later. That ball to dismiss Babar was just outstanding with the drift, the turn and just beating the batsman batting so well. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England and him confident with Chahal is going to be an important factor for us in the tournament,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

India will now play Afghanistan on Saturday which should be another one-sided contest.