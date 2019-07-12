India vs New Zealand: While the advent of social media platforms has helped in communicating faster and quicker, it has also led to the rise of fake news. After the MS Dhoni runout against New Zealand in the CWC’19 semi-final 1, a picture of a crying photographer went viral, garnering a lot of reactions from fans. Now we come to know that that is a fake piece of news that is doing the rounds on the social space. The image of the crying photographer that went viral was not during the Cricket World Cup match but during the Asian Cup 2019. The photographer broke down to tears after Iraq lost to Qatar. This piece of news has been confirmed by the official Twitter handle of @afcasiancup. Here is the post dated January 24, 2019. The name of the photographer is Mohammed al-Azzawi.

Passionate. Emotional moment for an Iraqi photographer during the Round of 16 clash against 🇶🇦 ! #AsianCup2019 pic.twitter.com/KZoXsp1N4U — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 24, 2019

Earlier, Dhoni scored a gritty 50 off 72 balls. The time till he was there in the middle, a billion fans hoped for the impossible. Once he was out, it seemed all over. Amid speculations of MS Dhoni’s retirement is doing the rounds as fans are uniting with hashtags #ForeverDhoni and #DhoniDoNotRetire.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will review India’s World Cup performance in a meeting with skipper Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri and the focus is likely to be on selections made for the big event.

The CoA members led by chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge will also have discussions with the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on a roadmap for India for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also, we will speak to selection committee head on road ahead,” Rai told PTI from Singapore.