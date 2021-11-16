Karachi: Opener Imam-ul-Haq made a comeback to the national side as Pakistan picked their 20-member squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting November 26. Haq has had a brilliant run with the bat in hand in the ongoing Quaid-E-Azam Trophy that prompted the selectors to recall the young opener into the national mix on Monday.Also Read - I Am Not Carrying a Metre With Me To Know How Bad It Is: KL Rahul on Air Pollution Threat to First T20I vs NZ

The 25-year-old has so far amassed 488 runs in five innings.

Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and off-spinner Bilal Asif are also part of the squad. Bilal has replaced leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who is yet to fully recover from the thumb injury he suffered while playing in the domestic T20 tournament while Kamran returns to the squad after being left out during Pakistan's tour of the West Indies.

Meanwhile, pacers Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani have been left out and will be allowed to travel back to Pakistan after the T20I leg of the tour.

“Bangladesh are a strong side in their backyard but we have the resources, talent, and experience to perform strongly and then carry that momentum into the Australia Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship,” said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

The first Test will take place in Chittagong from November 26 with the second match taking place in Dhaka between December 4-8.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

(With IANS Inputs)