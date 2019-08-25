Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq faced the heat on social media for photobombing Imad Wasim, Azhar Mahmood’s picture with their wives. Azhar Mahmood’s wife Ebba Qureshi took to social media to share the picture with fans. She referred to Imam as their child and that has not gone down well with fans who reminded them of his recent deeds. Imam was recently making headlines after his lewd chat with a woman surfaced on the internet. The Twitter user who made the claim also mentioned about the cricketer linked with 5-6 girls. “Many many congrats #Sania & @simadwasim on your new journey ! May Allah swt grant you the best in your lives ! Most amazing couple and humans ! Love you both xx ps. @ImamUlHaq12 you look like our child in the middle,” read Ebba Qureshi’s post.

Here is how Imam got trolled:

Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down as chief selector after the World Cup debacle as he was accused of favouring Imam, who is his nephew. Imam had a good World Cup personally, but the team did not win enough matches to make the semi-finals.