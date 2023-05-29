Home

Impact Player Rule Does Not Apply on MS Dhoni Because…: Virender Sehwag’s STUNNING Remark Amid CSK Captain’s Retirement Rumours

Sehwag also reckoned that if Dhoni is not the captain he may not even feature in the playing XI for CSK.

Ahmedabad: While there is so much talk around will MS Dhoni play another IPL season or not, former India opener Virender Sehwag has made a stunning statement. As per Sehwag, the Impact Player rule does not apply with Dhoni because he is featuring purely as the captain. Sehwag also reckoned that if Dhoni is not the captain he may not even feature in the playing XI for CSK. The former India opener also made a claim where he felt Dhoni may become the coach or the mentor of CSK.

“Impact Player rule doesn’t apply on MS Dhoni. Because he’s playing only for captaincy. He has to stay in the ground for captaincy. Impact Player rule is for someone who doesn’t field but bats, or a bowler who doesn’t need to bat. Dhoni has to field 20 overs; if he’s not the captain, he won’t even play as Impact Player. Then, you will see him as mentor or coach or Director of Cricket,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, who is rumoured to play his last IPL game in the final will become the first ever player in the history of the cash-rich league to appear in 250 Indian Premier League matches. Only Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have played more than 240 matches.

The 41-year old former India captain has already led Chennai to 4 IPL success and will be looking to lead the Yellow Army to a record equalling 5th title. As far his performance is concerned, Dhoni has so far scored 104 runs in 15 matches with an average of 34.67. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner has a healthy strike-rate of 185.71 and has played the role of a finisher, whenever he has got the opportunity to bat.

