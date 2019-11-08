Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has advised a struggling Rishabh Pant to not complicate things, identify his weak areas and develop strategy to improve accordingly. Pant has been under the microscope for his repeated failures both with the bat and behind the stumps. The latest being a schoolboy error against Bangladesh in the second T20I resulting in a missed stumping opportunity.

“It’s important for him (Pant) to keep things simple and understand his weakness,” Sangakkara said during a chat show on Star Sports. “Once he is able to work on these areas, he needs to strategise and plan, because for him right now he needs to keep things simple and not be under pressure.”

His ability to affect DRS calls have also being criticised after multiple mistakes during the first T20I against Bangladesh which India went on to lose in a close fight. Sangakkara, 42, feels once the youngster starts performing as a wicketkeeper, the decisions will follow. “As a wicketkeeper, it’s important to be neat and tidy behind the stumps which will give him confidence and put him in a better position to help his captain in calling for reviews,” he said.

He also feels Pant needs to be talked about his batting but should be allowed to play freely. “It’s also important for someone to talk to him on his batting and keep him off the pressure and let him be free with his game,” the Sri Lankan said.

He continued, “If you are looking at the World Cup it’s important for him (Pant) to understand what his role is in terms of helping his captain with the right information,” he said. I think till the IPL the selectors can experiment especially around the bowling department. As far as batting is concerned, I think Rishabh will be under the scanner.”