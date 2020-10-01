Veteran India hockey forward Ramandeep Singh isn’t worried whether there will be any international matches this year. He instead wants the team to focus on returning to their full fitness and form and worry about playing at international level at a later stage. Also Read - Looking For Love: 30-Year-Old Man Who Hasn't Had a Girlfriend in 10 Years Puts Himself up For Sale on Facebook

"I don't think I am too worried about not playing international matches this year," Ramandeep said. "It is important we first return to our old form and fitness and once we reach that level, we can play internal matches. We are a group of 33 players who are all extremely competitive and our assessment will be based on how we are doing in the National Camp. This automatically will motivate each one to bring out our best."

He is though happy that the competitions have resumed at the local level saying it's a good sign. "I heard of a local-level tournament that happened in Jammu & Kashmir recently which was more of a celebration of returning to the sport and we have a popular annual local tournament happening in Punjab. It is great that Hockey India is encouraging everyone to make a safe return to the sport. I think this is a good sign and I would urge players to be safe and be responsible," he said.

Ramandeep revealed that several youngsters have been sending him messages sharing excitement on resumption events at local level. "It is great to see activities resume at the local level after so many months. Many young players send me messages sharing their excitement and also ask me about the things they need to keep in mind when they restart playing hockey after so long. The first and foremost thing everyone must ensure is that they are following the SOPs provided by Hockey India and State Governments," he said.

Several India hockey players had tested positive for coronavirus but all have since recovered and Ramandeep thanked for the support from Hockey India and Sports Authority of India.

“I think we are very fortunate that we have great support from Hockey India and SAI during these challenging times. They ensured we have the best facilities here. The players who had tested Covid positive have resumed activities and it’s good to have them back. We are doing very basic activities now without stressing ourselves too much but starting October, our intensity will increase and I am confident we can hit max fitness soon,” he said.