Japanese Prime Minister Shinoze Abe felt it could be difficult to host the Olympics even in 2021 if the coronavirus pandemic remains. The Olympics was slated to be held in 2020 but was postponed by a year in the wake of the pandemic crisis. According to CNN, Abe on Thursday said that the deadly virus will have to be contained first.

"We've been saying the Olympic and Paralympic Games must be held in a complete form, in that athletes and spectators can all participate safely. It would be impossible to hold the Games in such a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained," Abe was quoted as saying by CNN.

When asked about the Olympics being pushed further, Tokyo Olympics chief, Yoshiro Mori said it will, in that case, have to be scrapped.

“In that case, the Olympics will be scrapped,” Mori said.

Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be held in July-August this year but had to postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. The International Olympics Committee (IOC) set the new dates as July 23 till August 8 next year.

The head of Japan Medical Association (JMA) had earlier said that hosting the event in the summer of 2021 remains difficult till the time an “effective vaccine” is developed.

“Unless an effective vaccine is developed I think it will be difficult to hold the Olympics next year,” JMA President Yoshitake Yokokura told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday. “I’m not saying at this point that they shouldn’t be held. The outbreak is not only confined to Japan … it”s a worldwide issue.”

(With agency inputs)