Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev URGE Pakistan Government to ‘Treat Imran Khan fairly in jail’, join 14 former captains in appeal

Former cricket captains form around the world have issued a joint statement to Pakistan's Government, urging to provide proper medical treatment to Imran Khan.

Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev URGE Pakistan Government to 'Treat Imran Khan fairly in jail' (Source: X)

Former cricket captains from across the globe have issued a joint statement urging the Pakistan government to ensure proper medical care and dignified treatment to former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. In the statement, issued on February 17, prominent figures like Sunil Gavaskar , Kapil Dev , Allan Border and Clive Lloyd viced deep concern over Imran Khan’s deteriorating eyesight and his condition in jail for the past two and a half years.

Former captains raised voice for Imran Khan

The 14 captains who signed the memorandum include Michael Atherton, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Kapil Dev, Stephen Waugh, and John Wright. The captains emphasized on Imran Khan’s contributions to the game, calling him an “iconic figure” in the cricketing world. They said that rivalry on the field ends with the stumps being uprooted, but respect between players lasts a lifetime. The appeal, they stressed, has been made purely in the spirit of sportsmanship and humanity, without any political motive.

The statement read:

“We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket.

“Imran Khan’s contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory – a triumph built on skill,resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders.

“Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

“Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country.

“Recent reports concerning his health – particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody – and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.

“We respectfully urge the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives:

“Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues.

“Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

“Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

“Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn – and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice.

“This appeal is made in the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity, without prejudice to any legal proceedings.”

Imran Khan is ill

As per reports, 73-year-old Imran Khan has approximately lost 85 percent of his vision in his right eye. A team of doctors recently examined him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on February 15th, but Khan’s party, the PTI, has questioned the manner of the examination. The group of captains has called for Imran Khan to be provided dignified treatment from medical specialists, regular access to family visits, and a fair and transparent legal process.

Pakistani players also raised the demand

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 and is facing multiple legal cases. His former teammate Wasim Akram recently voiced concern over Khan’s declining health and appealed to authorities to ensure he receives better treatment.

Several former Pakistani cricketers have also come out in support of their legendary captain. Along with Wasim Akram, players such as Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar have urged the authorities to provide Imran Khan with proper medical care.

