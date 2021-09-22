New Delhi: Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday had said that Pakistan is paying a heavy price for saying “absolutely not” to the US on using Pakistan as a base for Afghanistan operations, adding that nations need to pay such kind prices if they wish to hold their head high and as a proud nation it is a small price to pay, the Express Tribune reported.Also Read - We Were Told and That's the End of That: Heather Knight on Pakistan Tour Call-Off

In July, Imran Khan had categorically stated that he would not allow the US to use Pakistan as a base for its Afghan operations and the statement had caused quite a stir, generating debate on mainstream and social media alike. Also Read - Babar Azam Reacts After England Cancel Pakistan Tour: "Disappointed Yet Again"

“If you say ‘absolutely not’, then there’s a price that you have to pay,” the information minister said in response to a question about the cabinet’s discussion on the back-to-back withdrawals by England and New Zealand, adding: “I think the nation is ready to pay the price and tackle such challenges.” Also Read - PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Reacts After England Cancel Pakistan Tour, Says 'We Feel Cheated'

Chaudhry said the back-to-back withdrawals by the New Zealand and England cricket teams have caused a loss of roughly Rs 200 million to Rs 250 million to the Pakistan Television (PTV) alone.

“We have initiated discussions with our lawyers to examine how we can take them to the courts,” Chaudhry said, adding: “This is an extremely unfortunate development.”

Chaudhry was addressing a press briefing after a cabinet meeting chaired by Khan on Tuesday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled their upcoming tour of Pakistan after New Zealand decided to withdraw from the tour due to security concerns.

(With IANS Inputs)