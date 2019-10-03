Pakistan prime minister and former international cricketer Imran Khan has been slammed by India batting legend Virender Sehwag saying he’s ‘inventing new ways to humiliate himself’.

Sehwag’s comments have come in wake of a video in which Imran can be seen interacting with the anchors of an American news channel while dissing the country’s infrastructure comparing it to that of China. “You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here,” Imran said.

To which the anchor replied, “You don’t sound like the prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx.”

After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago , this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself. pic.twitter.com/vOE4nWhKXI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 3, 2019

Imran has been drawing widespread criticism for his recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly. “If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do — either surrender or fight for its freedom,” he had said.