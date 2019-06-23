South African spinner Imran Tahir has become the leading wicket-taker for his country in World Cups after he picked up two wickets in the first innings of the ICC World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan at Lord’s on Sunday.

Tahir picked up Fakhar Zaman in the 15th over and Imam-ul-Haq in the 21st to take his wickets tally in World Cups to 39. He has thus surpassed fast-bowling legend Allan Donald’s record of 38 wickets.

He now has 39 wickets for South Africa in World Cups, going past Allan Donald’s 38! What a legend 👏 #ProteaFire | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FxTP1DcXQL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 23, 2019

Tahir got the first wicket by bowling a full-length delivery around the off which Fakhar tried to hook it above the wicket-keeper. But the batsman failed and top-edged the ball which was easily taken at the first slip.

The second wicket was a show of his brilliant reflexes. The 40-year-old lofted one around the off and Imam-ul-Haq, seeing the flight, stepped out and hit it straight firmly. Tahir, diving low, took a brilliant catch to take his 39th wicket in the World Cups.