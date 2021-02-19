The 2021 IPL Auction showered massive moolah on the players as Rs.145.30 crore were spent on Thursday in Chennai by the eight franchises. A total of 57 players were sold out of which 22 were overseas who interestingly received a hefty paycheque as compared to the Indians. Also Read - IPL 2021 | Always Idolise MS Dhoni: Krishnappa Gowtham Excited to Learn a Lot of Things From CSK Captain

South Africa fast-bowling allrounder Chris Morris had a day to remember as he shattered the IPL Auction records with a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. It was Rajasthan Royals who decided to break the bank for the proteas in the quest to rejuvenate their side under new captain Sanju Samson. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 KKR Final Player List: Check Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan And Other Players Bought by KKR

Kylie Jamieson was the other fast-bowling all-rounder who started an intense bidding war between several franchise, eventually, Royal Challengers Bangalore brought him for Rs 15 crore. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 KXIP Squad: Full List of Players Bought by Punjab Kings, Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, KL Rahul

The 2021 IPL Auction somehow made a statement that in a batting-friendly format, bowlers are getting more value than their nemesis. The highest-paid batsman on the list was Steve Smith who went for nearly at his base price – Rs 2.2 crore to Delhi Capitals. While in the bowling category, it was Jhye Richardson who hit the heavy pay dirt and was sold for Rs.14 crore to Punjab Kings.

The total amount of money the franchise spent on the batsmen was only Rs 6.6 crore at an average of around Rs 60 Lakh. While, when it comes to the money the fast bowlers fetched in IPL 2021 Auction was Rs 41 crores at an average of around Rs 2.27 crore.

While when it comes to the all-rounder category most of the bowling all-rounders were targeted at a much higher price as Morris and Jamieson fetched Rs 16.25 crore and Rs 15 crore respectively. While Krishnappa Gowtham, Tom Curran also attracted massive bids with Rs 9.25 Crore and Rs 5.25 crore.

In the batting all-rounder category, Glenn Maxwell and Moeen Ali were the only players who fetched some massive moolah as the Australian was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore while the Englishman got Rs 7 crore from Chennai Super Kings.

Interestingly some out-of-favour and uncapped bowlers fetched got more attention than some experienced batting campaigners. Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Riley Mederith were sold for massive INR 5 Crore, 3.2 Crore, and 8 Crore respectively. While batters like Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Alex Carey and Evin Lewis went unsold.

The fascinating numbers somehow suggest that the batting-friendly format is changing with time now as teams are focussing on getting valuable fast bowlers to derail the opposition in crucial situations.