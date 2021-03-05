IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Tips And Prediction Match 5

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 5 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s IN-L vs BD-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The excitement of T20I cricket continues as Match 5 between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends is all set to get underway on Friday. The Match 5 match between IN-L vs BD-L will begin at 07:30 PM IST – March 5, Friday. The league which commenced last season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on Friday with the India Legends taking on the Bangladesh Legends in a thrilling contest. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will lead the India Legends side, while Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Match 5 – IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Tips, IN-L vs BD-L Probable Playing XIs, IN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Match 5. Also Read - Road Safety World Series 2021: Yusuf Pathan, R. Vinay Kumar, Naman Ojha Join India Legends Team

TOSS: The Match 5 toss between India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends will take place at 06:30 PM IST, March 5, Friday Also Read - WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Practices Batting in Nets Ahead of Road Safety World Series

Time: 07:00 PM IST. Also Read - Road Safety World Series in Mumbai Called Off Due to Coronavirus

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Khalid Mashud

Batsmen – Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Rajin Saleh

All-Rounders – Irfan Pathan (VC), Aftab Ahmed, Yuvraj Singh (c)

Bowlers – Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Rafique

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends Probable Playing XI: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing XI: Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, MD.Sharif

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Squads

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, MD.Sharif, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mamoon Rashid, Alamgir Kabir, Hanan Sarkar

