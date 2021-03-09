IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Tips And Prediction

India Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 9 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's IN-L vs EN-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur: Sitting pretty at the top of the points table, the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will aim to continue their unbeaten run when they take on England Legends in what will be the ninth match of the ongoing T20 series. England have played just one game so far which they won by seven wickets against Bangladesh Legends. India Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Match 9 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IN-L vs EN-L, Match 9, India Legends Dream11 Team Player List, England Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips India Legends vs England Legends match, Online Cricket Tips IN-L vs EN-L match, Online Cricket Tips India Legends vs England Legends Match 9, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Match 9.

TOSS: The Match no. 9 toss between India Legends and England Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST, March 9, Tuesday.

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Match Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

IN-L vs EN-L My Dream11 Team

Virender Sehwag (captain), Phil Mustard (vice-captain), Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Darren Maddy, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh, James Tredwell, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Monty Panesar

IN-L vs EN-L Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

England Legends: Phil Mustard, Kevin Pieterson, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Kabir Ali, Monty Panesar

IN-L vs EN-L Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Noel David

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (captain), Phil Mustard (wk), Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett

