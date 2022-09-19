IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Predictions: India Legends started their Road Safety World Series Campaign with a winning start against South Africa in Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Apart from that Stuart Binny was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 82. India legends currently hold the second spot in the standings. Sachin Tendulkar-led side will play the next game against New Zealand Legends on Monday and the match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Here is the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Dream11 Fantasy Team. IN-L vs NZ-L, IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11, India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, India Legends vs New Zealand Legends Dream11, Road Safety World Series, Road Safety World Series Dream11, Road Safety World Series 2022. IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips RSWS: India Legends vs New Zealand Legends – Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Holkar Stadium, Indore at 7:30 PM IST September 19, Monday.

IN-L vs NZ-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Gareth Hopkins

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ross Taylor(C), Dean Brownlie

Allrounders: Irfan Pathan(VC), Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Shane Bond

IN-L vs NZ-L Probable Playing XI

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

New Zealand: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (captain), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wicketkeeper), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett.