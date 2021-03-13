IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

India Legends vs South African Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IN-L vs SA-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 13 of Road Safety T20 World Series tournament, India Legends will take on South African Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday. The Road Safety T20 World Series IN-L vs SA-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 13.

After losing against England Legends, Indian Legends need a spirited batting performance by their late-order batsmen. The hosts would now want the likes of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to deliver the goods at the top of the order. On the other hand, South Africa Legends, were rampant against England as they beat them by eight wickets. With their bowling attack also finding their feet in the competition, the South Africans will fancy a win on Saturday. Although both teams are in the top half of the points table, the Indians are the rank favorites, owing to their superior depth and balance. Here is the Road Safety T20 World Series Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-L vs SA-L Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IN-L vs SA-L Probable XIs Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Legends vs South African Legends, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between India Legends and South African Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 13.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

IN-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Morne Van Wyk, Andrew Puttick (VC)

Batters – Jonty Rhodes, Alviro Peterson, Yusuf Pathan, Virender Sehwag (C)

All-Rounders – Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh

Bowlers – Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Manpreet Gony

IN-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel.

South African Legends: Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp/Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Monde Zondeki.

IN-L vs SA-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

South African Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones.

