IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-L vs SA-L at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends at the tournament opener in Kanpur. In the RSWS, each side will play five group stage matches, with the top four teams after the league stage facing each other in the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will naturally compete for the trophy on Saturday, October

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between India Legends and South Africa Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 10.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

IN-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Naman Ojha, Sachin Tendulkar, Morne van Wyk, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Lance Klusner, Vernon Philander, Irfan Pathan, Johan Botha, Makhaya Nitini, Rahul Sharma.

Captain: Suresh Raina, Vice-Captain: Rahul Sharma.

IN-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: YK Pathan, S Badrinath, Suresh Raina, SR Tendulkar(C), Yuvraj Singh, IK Pathan, NV Ojha, MS Gony, PP Ojha, H Singh, MM Patel.

South Africa Legends: JN Rhodes(C), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, L Klusener, VD Philander, MN van Wyk, J Botha, JJ van der Wath, MS Tshabalala.

IN-L vs SA-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Lance Klusener, L. Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne van Vyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, and Zander de Bruyn.