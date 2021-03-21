IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-L vs SL-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 10 of Road Safety T20 World Series tournament, India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. The Road Safety T20 World Series IN-L vs SL-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 21. Both teams have impressed the most in the ongoing T20 Series and deserved to be in the final. India Legends, in particular, have run riot with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh stamping their authority in the tournament. The Indian bowlers have also come up with the goods, with Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Vinay Kumar delivering at crucial times. Sri Lanka Legends, on the other hand, made light work of South Africa Legends in the semis. Riding on the exploits of Tillakaratne Dilshan with both the bat and ball, they are perhaps the team to beat in the Road Safety World Series

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 21.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

IN-L vs SL-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Upul Tharanga

Batters – Sachin Tendulkar (vc), Mohammad Kaif, Chamara Silva

All-Rounders – Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Chintaka Jayasinghe, Tillakaratne Dilshan (C)

Bowlers – Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Nuwan Kulasekera

IN-L vs SL-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (WK), Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (WK), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad.

IN-L vs SL-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

