IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends – Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 14 Wednesday

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between India Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 14.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

IN-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina (C), Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binni (VC), Naman Ojha (wk), Dwayne Smith, Sulieman Benn, Pragyan Ojha, Krishmar Santokie

Captain: Suresh Raina, Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny.

IN-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Dave Mohammed, and Daren Powell

IN-L vs SA-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

South Africa Legends: Brian Lara(c), Dwayne Smith, Dave Mohammed, Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, William Perkins(w), Sulieman Benn, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Black, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell