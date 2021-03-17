IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions Semifinals

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-L vs WI-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Ranchi: India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, will take on West Indies Legends, led by Brian Lara, in what promises to be an exciting semifinal clash of the Road Safety T20 World Series. India qualified after finishing second in the points table with five wins and a defeat from six matches. West Indies won three and lost as many to make the last-four stage.

India Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IN-L vs WI-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, India Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Online Cricket Tips IN-L vs WI-L T20, Online Cricket Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series semifinal 1 toss between India Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 17.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

IN-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Dwayne Smith (captain), Yuvraj Singh (vice-captain), Yusuf Pathan, Ridley Jacobs, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn, Manpreet Gony

IN-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

West Indies Legends: Dwayne Smith, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, William Perkins, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara, Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Ryan Austin

IN-L vs WI-L Full Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Ashok Dinda, Abey Kuruvilla, Noel David, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Ravi Gaikwad

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (captain), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

