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In middle of Israel-Iran War, Pakistan take BIG decision to...

In middle of Israel-Iran War, Pakistan take BIG decision to…

PSL 2026 is set to take place without spectators due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, with the tournament restricted to Lahore and Karachi and the opening ceremony cancel.

Pakistan take BIG decision ahead of PSL 2026 (Source: X)

The 11th edition of Pakistan Super League 2026, which was scheduled to start from March 26, will be held behind closed doors due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The tournament schedule has also been scaled down as the matches will be played in just two venues – Lahore and Karachi, instead of the originally planned six cities. Additionally, the opening ceremony in Lahore has also been called off.

However, Mohsin Naqvi hinted that fans might be allowed for the latter stages of the tournament, but made it clear that any such decision would depend on the situation in Iran improving. “Perhaps it ends in 10 days, perhaps 15.”

The ongoing tensions in West Asia led to a global oil crisis, with Pakistan among the worst affected. The situation has been worsened by disruptions in oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz, adding extra pressure on Pakistan’s energy resources.

“The Prime Minister requested all of Pakistan to restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis,” Naqvi said. “We closed schools and instituted work from home and increased the number of Eid holidays. We don’t know how long this war will last.

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“Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that as long as this crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled.”

PCB to compensate franchises, fans to get full refunds

Mohsin Naqvi said that the PCB would compensate the franchises for the loss of revenue arising from playing the matches without any crowd, as most of the revenue goes back to the franchises. He also said that fans who had already purchased tickets would be refunded the full amount.

Naqvi extended an apology to cities that will no longer host games particularly ‘Peshawar’, which was slate to stage a match on March 28 and added that the PSL is expected to return to multiple venues next season.

PCB will take legal action against players who quit PSL to join IPL

Naqvi also warned that the PCB will take legal action against players who quit PSL at the last moment to join the IPL, especially with both leagues clashing this season. Blessing Muzarabani has already exited the PSL after landing an IPL deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, while Dasun Shanaka is also set to miss the tournament after being picked by Rajasthan Royal as a replacement for Sam Curran. Daniel Sams has been named as Shanaka’s replacement at Lahore Qalandars.

Several other overseas players have chose to play in IPL over the PSL, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman and Spencer Johnson, with most citing personal reason for their withdrawl

“We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year too [referring to Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year], and the same thing will happen this time.

“Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we’re getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year.”

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