In middle of T20 World Cup 2026, ICC announces another India vs Pakistan match, arch-rivals to face off in…

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have once been clubbed together in the same group of an ICC tournament, according to the schedule announced on Tuesday.

India vs Pakistan match is set to take place in ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 later this year. (Photo: IANS)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: India vs Pakistan matches have always been big-ticket contests for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the T20 World Cup 2026 was no different. After much back-and-forth and ‘boycott’ drama by the Pakistan Government, the game finally took place in Colombo on February 15 and witnessed record viewership for the official broadcasters. Now in the middle of T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC have announced another India vs Pakistan match, this time in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 set to take place in the United Kingdom later this year.

India women cricket team and Pakistan have both been placed in Group 1 along with champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherands. Group 2 will feature West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and Scotland. The clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 14.

The tournament will get underway on June 12 with a clash between hosts England and Sri Lanka. The top two teams from both groups will proceed to the semifinals which will take place at the Oval on June 30 and July 2 with the final scheduled to take place at the Lord’s on July 5.

The clash against Pakistan will be India’s first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC confirmed the full schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Nepal last month – officially completing the 12‑team line‑up for what promises to be a landmark summer of women’s cricket.

Save the dates ️ With all 12 teams locked in, presenting the full fixture list for ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2026 Details ➡️ https://t.co/ZijM7mQU38 pic.twitter.com/rH9LyzEo6B — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2026

Joining tournament hosts England are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands and Scotland, who each secured their place after an intense qualification campaign that showcased the strength and depth of the women’s global game. It also marks a historic moment for the European nations as they account for a third of the competing teams in this year’s tournament.

A tantalising home nations match up now awaits in the group stages, with England set to take on Scotland at Headingley on 20 June, marking the first time the two countries will meet at either a women’s or men’s World Cup staged on English soil. The box-office fixture is expected to draw huge crowds, with Scottish stars including Kathryn and Sarah Bryce and Abtaha Maqsood taking on the tournament hosts.

Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign with an exciting all-Celtic clash at Old Trafford, as they face Scotland on 13 June. A trip to the south coast follows as they take on England at the Hampshire Bowl on 16 June as part of a thrilling double-header featuring current World Cup holders, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka earlier on the same day.

The qualifying quartet now join England, Australia, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies on the global stage from 12 June until 5 July across England and Wales.

“The release of the schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is an important milestone in the run-up to the global, premier sporting event. This event is in continuation of the ICC’s sustained investment in women’s Cricket – across expanded participation and high-performance pathways, event and production standards, tournament prize money, widened media distribution and commercial partnerships – towards the goal of commanding higher levels of attention, affiliation and stature with fans worldwide.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India served as a force multiplier for the sport – breaking records, capturing imaginations and inspiring communities – and our ambition is to carry the momentum into the event in June-July. The tournament also follows closely on the heels of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, reinforcing the ICC’s commitment to creating year-round global moments for the world’s second most popular sport,” ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said.

“Venues across England and Wales will serve as a wonderful stage for high-quality competitive Cricket, unforgettable memories and unifying cultural experiences that define global events. We are confident that the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be the next defining chapter in the accelerated growth of women’s cricket worldwide,” he added.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time June 12 England v Sri Lanka Edgbaston 11pm June 13 Scotland v Ireland Old Trafford Cricket Ground 3pm June 13 Australia v South Africa Old Trafford Cricket Ground 7pm June 13 West Indies v New Zealand Hampshire Bowl 11pm June 14 Bangladesh v Netherlands Edgbaston 3pm June 14 India v Pakistan Edgbaston 7pm June 16 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Hampshire Bowl 7pm June 16 England v Ireland Hampshire Bowl 11pm June 17 Australia v Bangladesh Headingley 3pm June 17 India v Netherlands Headingley 7pm June 17 South Africa v Pakistan Edgbaston 11pm June 18 West Indies v Scotland Headingley 11pm June 19 New Zealand v Ireland Hampshire Bowl 11pm June 20 Australia v Netherlands Hampshire Bowl 3pm June 20 Pakistan v Bangladesh Hampshire Bowl 7pm June 20 England v Scotland Headingley 11pm June 21 West Indies v Sri Lanka Bristol County Ground 3pm June 21 South Africa v India Old Trafford Cricket Ground 7pm June 23 New Zealand v Scotland Bristol County Ground 3pm June 23 Sri Lanka v Ireland Bristol County Ground 7pm June 23 Australia v Pakistan Headingley 11pm June 24 England v West Indies Lord’s Cricket Ground 11pm June 25 India v Bangladesh Old Trafford Cricket Ground 7pm June 25 South Africa v Netherlands Bristol County Ground 11pm June 26 Sri Lanka v Scotland Old Trafford Cricket Ground 11pm June 27 Pakistan v Netherlands Bristol County Ground 3pm June 27 West Indies v Ireland Bristol County Ground 7pm June 27 England v New Zealand The Oval 11pm June 28 South Africa v Bangladesh Lord’s Cricket Ground 3pm June 28 Australia v India Lord’s Cricket Ground 7pm June 30 TBC v TBC (Semi Final 1) The Oval 7pm July 2 TBC v TBC (Semi Final 2) The Oval 11pm July 5 TBC v TBC (The Final) Lord’s Cricket Ground 7pm

