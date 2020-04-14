It may be a controversial statement to make, but former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has called MS Dhoni the game’s best finisher of all time. Hussey, who knows a thing or two about finishing matches for Australia himself said Dhoni’s ability to anticipate what the bowler will bowl, coupled with his razor sharp focus and calm demeanour makes him a fearsome force. Also Read - With Lockdown Extended, IPL And MS Dhoni's India Comeback As Good As Gone

"In my mind, he is the best finisher of all time," Hussey said on ESPNcricinfo's Videocast programme. "That is maybe a little controversial, because there have been some great finishers over time, but he had the mental capability of knowing what the opposition would try to do, and then stay cool and calm in that high pressure situation. He'd be cooler than the opposition, he'd make the opposition captain blink first by bowling the better bowler in the second-last over.

"The other thing he has that not many other finishers have is unbelievable power. He knows when he needs to clear the ropes, and he can do it. I didn't have that kind of belief in myself. Dhoni… his mental capability, coolness and power, he knew he could find a six when he needed it and he did it so consistently. I think his confidence grew in his methods, so in my mind he is the best."

Hussey shared the Chennai Super Kings dressing room with Dhoni from 2008 to 2013 and later again in 2015, has been involved in many unforgettable partnerships with the former India captain. Hussey, who scored 1976 runs for CSK across seven seasons, has seen from close quarters Dhoni’s ability to finish off close matches with aplomb and tried to decipher his former captain’s approach in big chases.

“I tried not to let the asking rate get to 12-13 an over,” Hussey revealed. “I probably learnt off MS Dhoni. He was incredible. His big thing was, ‘he who panicked last wins the game’. So he would keep his cool and keep it longer, because there’s pressure on the bowler as well.

“If you’re out in the middle and the bowlers know someone like Dhoni or Michael Bevan’s still there, then India, Australia or Chennai Super Kings still have a chance, because the pressure builds on the bowlers too. And that is when the wides, no-balls and loose deliveries come, which you can hit for a four. So if you can keep your cool longer than the opposition, you will come out on top.”

One of Dhoni’s standout feature during his captaincy has always been the unparallel calm he displays and Hussey feels the trait is what’s helped India’s most successful captain thrive under pressure.

“One of his great ability is he won’t take on defeat for too long,” Hussey explained. “Yes, he’ll be disappointed like everyone, but he will get over quickly and look over to the next match, and that is a great trait to have.

“Ricky Ponting was similar too, whether he was going well or going poorly. A consistent character, and not someone like a yo-yo, going up and down, riding emotions all the time. He’d be level the whole time, a trait you notice in great players.”