In Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Absence; Spotlight on Captain Jasprit Bumrah’s Fitness in Ireland Series Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Ire vs Ind: India will have a new captain for the Irish tour and that would be Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the national side after an injury and hence the spotlight would be on him to see if his fitness is good.

Mumbai: Now that the Windies tour is over, a few players would get a much-needed break ahead of the all-important Asia Cup that will be followed by the ODI World Cup – but before that there is the Ireland T20Is. The Indian team will play three T20Is versus Ireland starting August 18 after which the Asia Cup 2023 team would be announced. India will have a new captain for the Irish tour and that would be Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback to the national side after an injury and hence the spotlight would be on him to see if his fitness is good.

