New Delhi: The last few days have been difficult for Indian cricket due to an alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Amid the controversy, test captain Kohli will address a press conference ahead of the India tour of South Africa. This press conference will be of utmost importance as Kohli is expected clear air on his availability during the ODI series. Is Kohli really that upset after being replaced as ODI captain?

1. When will the press conference start?

The press conference will start at 1 Pm IST.

2. Where can we watch the live streaming of the press conference?

The live streaming of the press conference will be at BCCI.tv

3. Will the press conference telecast on TV?

The press conference will be live streamed only at BCCI.tv

There are a lot of questions to be answered before the South Africa. From Rohit’s ODI uncertainty to Kohli’s deputy in test in absence of Rohit, a flurry of questions will be lined up for the test captain. Other than that, there are also reports which suggest that Kohli might be taking rest from ODI series against South Africa. As of now, BCCI has denied that Kohli has no such request.

“As of now, Kohli hasn’t sent any formal request to skip the ODIs to either BCCI president Sourav Ganguly or secretary Jay Shah. If something is decided at a later date or he sustains an injury, then it’s a different matter,” a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India will play South Africa in a series with 3 tests and 3 ODI’s and the T20 series will be played later due to COVID concerns.