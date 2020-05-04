Ambati Rayudu reckons the success that Rohit Sharma has enjoyed as the captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL or even when leading India has a lot to do with MS Dhoni. Also Read - Anil Kumble Would Have Taken 900 Test Wickets With DRS Technology: Gautam Gambhir

Having led MI to four IPL titles, Rohit is the most successful captain in the T20 league’s 12-year history. On the other hand, Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings to three titles. Also Read - Saliva, Sweat Aren't Essential For Swing in White-Ball Cricket: Jaydev Unadkat

Rayudu also predicted that Rohit will be able to achieve the same level of success that Dhoni has enjoyed as a leader. Also Read - With Rahul Keeping Wickets Well, Dhoni's Return Seems Tricky: MSK Prasad

“Dhoni has been captain for all of us including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and so whatever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni,” Rayudu told sports writer and presenter Rupha Ramani on CSK’s Instagram Live chat session. “He has learnt a lot from him, there won’t be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction. Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there.”

Rayudu has played for both MI and CSK so he has a first-hand experience of the difference in the team culture and how the management works. “At CSK it’s pretty calm, they have lot more faith in players ability, while MI is more ‘play-your-role’ kind of a set up,” he observed.

The 34-year-old also praised CSK fan base who even gather in thousands to to witness the team’s practice sessions. “CSK fans are emotional like how south Indians are, they have knowledge. Even when playing for India we don’t see such fan base,” he said.

Another big prediction from Rayudu is that CSK teammate Suresh Raina will make his India comeback so much so that he is ready to place a bet on it happening. “He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India,” he said.