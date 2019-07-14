ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final: England cricketer Jofra Archer was spotted flaunting his football skills. The Barbadian showed off his nifty touch ahead of the Cricket World Cup final. Archer has been hogging headlines for his splendid show throughout the tournament with the ball. It is no secret that Archer is fond of soccer and to see him do that in London during the transfer season may get a few club managers excited. Archer is expected to play a huge role for England in the summit clash.

Here the video of Archer flaunting his football skills:

Jofra Archer mad skills – Part 2! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/umLK04sTK1 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand have gone with the same team which played against India in the semifinals on July 9. England have also made no changes to their eleven which featured against Australia.

“We’re having a bat. It’s a tough decision. A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it confusing. We have a job first up with the bat. We’re playing the same team. The semifinal was a tough scrap for both sides, but we’re happy we got across the line in that game,” said Williamson after winning the toss.

“Always backing Guptill with the bat. He’ll go and play with the freedom. Our team has played with a lot of heart and fight and has gotten us across the line so many times,” he added.

“It was a 50-50 call (about the toss). The overheads will lean towards the ball. Whichever side plays better will lift the trophy. Jonny is fully fit, and we’re playing the same XI,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.

“The strongest part in Edgbaston was our bowling. If we can put our ball in the areas early on today, we are in with a great chance. I’m extremely proud. Everyone has put in the hardwork over the last four years. We have embraced pressure throughout the tournament, and the semi-final epitomized that,” he added.