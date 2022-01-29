IN U-19 vs BD U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

IN U-19 vs BD U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup, Group B: India vs Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 6:30 PM IST January 29 Saturday

Five India cricketers who were infected with Covid-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarter-final against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played here on Saturday. Also Read - Prasidh Krishna Can Be a Good Prospect In The Death-Overs, Says Dinesh Karthik

Dhull, Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had tested positive for Covid-19 before the Ireland game and India had faced difficulty in fielding a playing eleven on the park. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Back As Captain, Ravi Bishnoi Earns Maiden Call Up For ODI and T20 Series

The availability of these five previously positive players has bolstered India’s squad. Dhull and Rasheed are expected to slot into a batting line-up that averages nearly 315 runs per innings while Siddarth, Aaradhya Manav are also up for selection in the playing XI too.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between India and Bangladesh will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

IND-U19 vs BAN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu, SK Rasheed, Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Yash Dhull, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Bangladesh Under 19: Mofijul Islam Robin, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose, Aich Mollah, Mohammad Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol

