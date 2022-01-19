Dream11 Team Prediction

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup, Group B: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Ireland at Trinidad at 6:30 PM IST January 19 Wed:

After winning their tournament opener against South Africa by 45 runs, the Yash Dhull-led side would start favourites against the Irish team on Wednesday in a Group B match in the ongoing U-19 World Cup in Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago.

As for India, they would like to plug the gaps against Ireland while ensuring they cruise to another win. Their top-order did not score big and that is something they would like to correct against the Irish side.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between India and Ireland will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago

IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper– Joshua Cox

Batters– Yash Dhull (C), David Vincent, SK Rasheed

All-Rounders– Nathan McGuire, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa

Bowlers– Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal (VC)

IND-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Dinesh (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal

Ireland Under 19: Tim Tector (c), Jamie Forbes, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, David Vincent, Muzamil Sherzad, Joshua Cox (wk), Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Philippe le Roux, Scott Macbeth

Squads

India U-19

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Garv Sangwan

Ireland U-19

Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson

