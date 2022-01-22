Dream11 Team Prediction

IN U-19 vs UGA U-19 ICC U-19 World Cup, Group B: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s India vs Uganda at Trinidad at 6:30 PM IST January 22 Saturday:Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super Series T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women T20 Match at Eglinton, 3:30 PM IST August 8, Sunday

India and Uganda will battle it out against each other in COVID stricken Under-19 World cup tournament. It will be interesting to see how Indian players will field 11 players as 5 players in the squad are COVID positive. Uganda, on the other hand will will look for some respite after getting hammered by 121 runs against South Africa. Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super Series T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women T20 Match at Eglinton, 6:30 PM IST July 25

India U-19 vs Uganda U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction U-19 World Cup – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IN U-19, U-19 World Cup, India U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Uganda U-19 Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips India U-19 vs Uganda U-19 World Cup, Online Cricket Tips IN U-19 vs UGA U-19 World Cup, Online Cricket Tips India U-19 vs Uganda U-19 World Cup, Fantasy Playing Tips – U-19 World Cup.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between India and Uganda will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago

IND U-19 vs UGA U-19 My Dream11 Team

Cyrus Kakuru, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (vc), Harnoor Singh (c), Isaac Ategeka, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Pascal Murungi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Juma Miyaji

IND-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Dinesh (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Vicky Ostwal

Uganda Under 19: Ronald Omara (wk), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c), Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyaji, Joseph Baguma, Edwin Nuwagaba, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi

Squads

India U-19

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Garv Sangwan

Uganda U-19

Ronald Omara(w), Fahad Mutagana, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi(c), Edwin Nuwagaba, Cyrus Kakuru, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyaji, Yunusu Sowobi, Matthew Musinguzi, Munir Ismail, Christopher Kidega, Ronald Lutaaya, Akram Nsubuga, Pius Oloka, Ronald Opio

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IND U-19 Dream11 Team/ UGA U-19 Dream11 Team/ India U-19 Dream11 Player List/ Uganda U-19 Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ICC U-19 World Cup/ Online Cricket Tips and more.