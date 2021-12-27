IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction U19 Asia Cup One Day

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Dream11 Team Prediction U19 Asia Cup One Day- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-U19 vs AF-U19 at ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2: In the 9th ODI of U19 Asia Cup One Day tournament on Monday, Afghanistan U19 will take on India U19 at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2. The U19 Asia Cup One Day IN-U19 vs AF-U19 match will start at 11 AM IST – December 27. It's a do-or-die game for both sides as India and Afghanistan try to reach the knockout stages. India U19 made an incredible start with an easy win over hosts UAE U19 by 154 runs but they lost against arcg-rivals Pakistan U19 by 2 wickets on the final ball of the match on Saturday. Meanwhile, Afghanistan U19 made a poor start in this tournament, as they were bowled out for just 52 runs against Pakistan U19 and lost the match by 4 wickets. They made an excellent comeback and won their next game against UAE U19 by 140 runs. Here is the U19 Asia Cup One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable XIs U19 Asia Cup One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, Fantasy Playing Tips – U19 Asia Cup One Day.

TOSS: The U19 Asia Cup One Day toss between India U19 and Afghanistan U19 will take place at 10:30 AM IST – December 27.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2.

Live Streaming: Unfortunately, the match between India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 will not be telecasted on any channel. However, Star Sports Network will telecast the final on their channels.

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aaradhya Yadav,

Batters – Yash Dhull, Allah Noor (VC), Harnoor Singh (C), SK Rasheed,

All-rounders – Izharulhaq Naveed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe,

Bowlers – Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Vicky Ostwal

IN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar.

Afghanistan U19: Suliman Arabzai, Mohammad Ishaq (Captain), Suliman Safi (wk), Allah Noor, Ijaz Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Khalel Ahmad.

