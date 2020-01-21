Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction India Under-19 vs Japan Under-19: Captain And Vice Captain For Today ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Group A Match 11 IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein 1:30 PM IST January 21: Defending Champions had a solid start to their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 campaign in South Africa defeating Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs and will look to continue the winning momentum as they take on the minnows and first-timers Japan in the second outing of the tournament. For Japan, their first match against New Zealand was washed out without any result possible, but their bowlers got a pasting, conceding 195 runs in just 28 overs that were possible on the day. The weather has not been kind and it is highly unlikely that this match will run its full course.

Toss

1:00 PM IST

Match Start time

1:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sushant Mishra, Akash Singh, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi

Top Picks

Yashaswi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg, Siddesh Veer, Kazumasa Takahashi, Marcus Thurgate

IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Dream11 Team

Marcus Thurgate, Shu Noguchi, Divyansh Saxena, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VICE CAPTAIN), Neel Date, Kazumasa Takahashi, Tilak Varma, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra (CAPTAIN)

IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Probable XI

Japan Under-19s Marcus Thurgate (C & WK), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki

India Under-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi

IN-U19 vs JPN-U19 Squads

India Under-19s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra

Japan Under-19s Marcus Thurgate (C & WK), Shu Noguchi, Neel Date, Debashish Sahoo, Ishaan Fartyal, Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ashley Thurgate, Max Clements, Yugandhar Retharekar, Sora Ichiki, Tushar Chaturvedi, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Reiji Suto

