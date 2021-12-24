IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction U19 Asia Cup One Day

India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction U19 Asia Cup One Day- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's IN-U19 vs PK-U19 at ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2: In the 5th ODI of U19 Asia Cup One Day tournament on Saturday, Pakistan-U19 will take on arch-rivals India-U19 at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2. The U19 Asia Cup One Day IN-U19 vs PK-U19 match will start at 11 AM IST – December 25. India U19 got a fabulous start in this tournament in the opening match against UAE U19. They posted a quite challenging total of 282 runs and restricted the opposition for 128 runs only. The Boys in Blue will aim to continue the winning momentum further. Coming to Pakistan U19, they emerged triumphant against Afghanistan U19 in their first match by 4 wickets. Here is the U19 Asia Cup One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODI game, IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable XIs U19 Asia Cup One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19, Fantasy Playing Tips – U19 Asia Cup One Day.

TOSS: The U19 Asia Cup One Day toss between India-U19 and Pakistan-U19 will take place at 10:30 AM IST – December 25.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Cricket Academy Ground No 2.

Live Streaming: Unfortunately, the match between India-U19 vs Pakistan-U19 will not be telecasted on any channel. However, Star Sports Network will telecast the final on their channels.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aaradhya Yadav

Batters – Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad

All-rounders – Yash Dhull, Qasim Akram (VC), Kaushal Tambe (C)

Bowlers – Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Zeeshan Zameer

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India-U19: Yash Dhull (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Garv Sangwan, SK Rasheed, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Harnoor Singh, Nishant Sindhu.

Pakistan-U19: Haseebullah (wk), Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Shehzad, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zeeshan Zameer, Qasim Akram (Captain), Maaz Sadaqat, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Awais Ali.

