IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 AM IST
IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 AM IST: Uday Saharan-led India Under 19 team is set to take on Juan James’ South Africa Under 19 team in the first semi-final of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on February 6. This is a knockout game and losing this match will result in a disappointing exit. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament so far and the Proteas have only suffered one loss that too due to rain playing a major factor.
IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Batters: Uday Saharan, Steve Stolk, Adarsh Singh, D Marais
All-rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, T Luus
Bowlers: Kwena Maphaka, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey
IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs
India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla
South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay , Juan James (c), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
Squads
India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels
