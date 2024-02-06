Home

Sports

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 AM IST

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 AM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IN-U19 vs SA-U19, India vs South Africa Dream11, India Dream11, South Africa Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team, India vs South Africa Fantasy team.

IND U19 vs SA U19 Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa, Willowmoore Park, Benoni 1:30 AM IST: Uday Saharan-led India Under 19 team is set to take on Juan James’ South Africa Under 19 team in the first semi-final of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on February 6. This is a knockout game and losing this match will result in a disappointing exit. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament so far and the Proteas have only suffered one loss that too due to rain playing a major factor.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IN-U19 vs SA-U19, India vs South Africa Dream11, India Dream11, South Africa Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team, India vs South Africa Fantasy team.

You may like to read

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batters: Uday Saharan, Steve Stolk, Adarsh Singh, D Marais

All-rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, T Luus

Bowlers: Kwena Maphaka, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla

South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay , Juan James (c), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.