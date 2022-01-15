IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Predictions India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI

India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 Dream11 Team Prediction India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IN-U19 vs SA-U19 at Providence Stadium, Guyana: India Under 19 team will start their tournament against South Africa Under 19 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Here is the India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs, India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI

TOSS: India Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 ODI toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST – January 11.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Kaden Solomons ,Yash Dhull, George van Heerden, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Dewald Brevis, Kaushal Tambe, Matthew Boast, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Captain: George van Heerden Vice-captain: Harnoor Singh

SA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

India U-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Yash Dhull (c), Rajangad Bawa, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Aneeshwar Gautam

South Africa Under 19: Kaden Solomons, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, George van Heerden (c & wk), Michael Copeland, Jon Coetzer, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane