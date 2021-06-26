New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath see the shades of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and legendary batsman Viv Richards in Indian captain Virat Kohli. The Indian talisman is well known for his aggressive style and he likes to take the bull by its horns like Ricky Ponting and Viv Richards. Also Read - WTC Final: Why Blame Virat Kohli Alone? Arun Lal Defends Indian Skipper

Kohli is one of the most consistent batsmen in the world and he is the solitary batsman to have an average of more than 50 in all three formats of the game. The Indian linchpin has ticked the right boxes in his glorious career and his style of play resonates with Ponting’s aggression and Richards’ demeanour. Also Read - Kyle Jamieson is Going to Become One of Leading All-Rounders: Sachin Tendulkar

“Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn’t be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don’t get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame,” Amarnath was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Surely Has A Niggle That Resulted In Seamer Going Wicketless In WTC Final, Feels Maninder Singh

“Definitely he (Virat) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it’s important for him to continue as captain.”

Meanwhile, Mohinder Amarnath feels India didn’t get enough time to practice for the World Test Championship final whereas New Zealand was well prepared as they played two Test matches against England before the grand final.

“Team is balanced but you need practice games to get used to the conditions. So I think maybe they didn’t have the time to prepare for the WTC final but congratulations to New Zealand they are the genuine winners,” Amarnath pointed out.