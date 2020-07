Dream11 Team Prediction

IN vs HBE Israel Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Ironi Nahariya vs Hapel Beersheva Match at 11:00 PM IST July 4 Saturday: Also Read - HHO vs HJ Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Hapoel Unet Holon vs Hapoel Jerusalem BC Match at 09:50 PM IST July 2 Thursday

Ironi Nahariya vs Hapel Beersheva Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Basketball match, Ironi Nahariya vs Hapel Beersheva Dream11 Team Player List, HBE Dream11 Team Player List, IN Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Ironi Nahariya vs Hapel Beersheva, Basketball Tips – Israel Basketball League, Basketball Tips And Predictions – IN vs HBE Israel Basketball League Also Read - INZ vs HTV Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Ironi Nes Ziona vs Hapoel Tel-Aviv Match at 10:00 PM IST July 1 Wednesday

IN vs HBE Dream11

Team1:

PG: Walters (SP), Bell

SG: Almeida, Ben-Hamo,Weisz

SF: Koulechov

PF: Gaffney

C: Simpson

Starting Five

Ironi Nahariya – Eldar Yakov (PG) , Niv Misgav (SG) , Dominic Waters(SF) , Ofek Ben Yaakov(PF), Tomer Cohen (C)

Hapel Beersheva – Adi Cohen-Saban (PG), Chen Kraunik (SG), Amir Bell (SF), Itay Ben-Hamo (PF), Paul Delaney (C)

SQUADS

Ironi Naharia (IN): Eldar Yakov , Niv Misgav , Dominic Waters , Ofek Ben Yaakov , Tomer Cohen , Eyal Shulman , Ivan Almeida , Travis Warech, Egor Koulechov, Noam Akrish, Shalev Lugashi, Tony Gaffney, Italy Segev , Diamon Simpson

Hapoel Beersheva (HBE): Adi Cohen-Saban, Chen Kraunik, Amir Bell, Itay Ben-Hamo, Paul Delaney, Spencer Weisz, Derick Sharp, Amit Simhon , Amit Suss , Rom Cornelius , Ben Eisenhardt , Ben Altit , Caleb Agada , Mohamed Abu-Arisha , Andriy Kulish, Evan Bruinsma, Joe Furstinger

Check Dream11 Prediction/ IN Dream11 Team/ HBE Dream11 Team/ Ironi Naharia Dream11 Team/ Hapoel Beer Sheva Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.