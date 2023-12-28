By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: After getting the better of Australia in the one-off Test, the Indian eves are ready to take on the Australian might in the white-ball format with the first WODI set to be played today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. India would be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Alyssa Healy would be in charge of the Australian side.
IN-W vs AU-W (India vs Australia), 1st ODI – Match Information
Match: India vs Australia Women, 1st ODI
Date: 28th December, 2023
Time: 01:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-keeper: B Mooney
Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, H Kaur
All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar
Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh, J Jonassen
IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI
IN-W Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque
AU-W Probable Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown
Squads:
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
