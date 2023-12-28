Home

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur in action for India. (Image: Twitter X)

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: After getting the better of Australia in the one-off Test, the Indian eves are ready to take on the Australian might in the white-ball format with the first WODI set to be played today at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. India would be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Alyssa Healy would be in charge of the Australian side.

IN-W vs AU-W (India vs Australia), 1st ODI – Match Information

Match: India vs Australia Women, 1st ODI

Date: 28th December, 2023

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: E Perry, S Mandhana, H Kaur

All-rounders: T McGrath, D Sharma, A Gardner, P Vastrakar

Bowlers: M Schutt, R Singh, J Jonassen

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque

AU-W Probable Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

