IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: All You Need To Know

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Australia Women, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, 7 PM IST
IN-W vs AU-W (India vs Australia), 1st T20I – Match Information
Match: India vs Australia Women, 1st T20I
Date: 5th January, 2024
Time: 7 PM IST
Venue: Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-Keepers: Alyssa Healy(vc)
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues/Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry(c)
All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar
Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Shreyanka Patil
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque/Yastika Bhatia
Australia Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Alana King
SQUADS
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
