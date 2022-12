IN-W vs AUS- W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Mumbai 7 PM IST 9

Toss: The match toss between England Women & India Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

IND-W vs AU-W My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: Alyssa Healy

BATTERS: Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma

BOWLERS: Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen

IND-W vs AU-W Probable XI

India Women(IND-W): Yastika Bhatia, S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, H Deol, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Australia Women(AU-W): BL Mooney, EA Perry, A Gardner, TM McGrath, KJ Garth, A King, NJ Carey, Alyssa Healy(C), A Sutherland, JL Jonassen, ML Schutt