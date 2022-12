IN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Mumbai 7 PM IST 11 Dec

Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Toss: The match toss between England Women & India Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable XI

India Women(IND-W): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women(AUS-W): Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brow