IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 1st ODI: India will lock horns against England for the ODI series and this series will be the farewell game for India's veteran Jhulan Goswami. The series will kickstart on Sunday, September 18. India will have to drastically lift their game in all departments. India's performance in T20I series against England was not good as they lost 1-2. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs EN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs EN-W Playing 11s India Women vs England Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs England Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs England Women, Amy Jones, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs EN-W 1st ODI, India Women vs England Women 1st ODI, India Women vs England Women Playing XI, IN-W vs EN-W

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs England Women will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3.30 PM IST

Venue: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Sarah Glenn, Jhulan Goswami, Issy Wong.

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI

England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (C and wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davies.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur.

Squads:

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.