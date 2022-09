IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Central County Ground Hove 5 PM IST September 21, Wednesday. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs EN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs EN-W Playing 11s India Women vs England Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs England Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs England Women, Amy Jones, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs EN-W 2nd ODI, India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI, India Women vs England Women Playing XI, IN-W vs EN-W.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik's Steamy Photos With Wife Dipika Pallikal Sets Social Media On Fire

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs England Women will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time – 5.30 PM IST

Venue: The 1st Central County Ground Hove.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Yastik Bhatia

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Meghna Singh.

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastik Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Jhulan Goswami

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(c) (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone

IND-W vs ENG-W Squads

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.