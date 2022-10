IND vs PAK Women Asia Cup Dream11: Here is the probable playing XI and fantasy team for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash. Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IN-W vs PK-W Playing 11s India Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women vs Pakistan Women, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, IN-W vs PK-W Asia Cup T20I, India Women vs Pakitan Women Asia Cup, India Women vs Pakistan Women Playing XI, IN-W vs PK-W.Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

TOSS – The toss between India Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 12:30 PM (IST). Also Read - SUI vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Switzerland vs Italy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 9 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Time – 1:00PM IST Also Read - ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Romania vs Norway, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 11 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team

Mubeena Ali, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrugues, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur, Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana.

IN-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha/Meghana Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.